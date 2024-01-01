Logo
400th Anniversary Commemoration of Burlington Island
common:paymentMethod*
common:payment.express.payAnotherWay
donationForm:userAgreement.thisSitedonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.anddonationForm:userAgreement.termOfServicedonationForm:userAgreement.applydonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.end

Burlington Island 400th Fundraiser - Can You Dig It?

454 Lawrence St, Burlington, NJ 08016, USA

Can You Dig It? Celebrate Burlington Island's Archaeology and History!


Join us July 11th (6-8 pm) for an expert-led exploration of Burlington Island's archaeology! Commemorate the 400th anniversary of European-Lenape contact and support our October 12th festival featuring island tours, Lenape cultural showcases, and a fun kids' corner. Your contribution ensures Burlington's vibrant future.


Tickets: $60 (light fare food & refreshments included)

Location: Burlington County Historical Society (454 Lawrence St.)


common:freeFormsBy