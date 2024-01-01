Fightstrong 3rd Annual Golf Outing Silent Auction

Get ready to own a piece of sports history! Our silent auction features an extraordinary collection of sports memorabilia that will make any fan's heart race. From signed jerseys and autographed balls to limited-edition collectibles, our selection is sure to impress both casual enthusiasts and avid collectors alike.





Don't miss this chance to take home these unique treasures. The silent auction will close at 3 PM, so make sure to place your bids early and often. Remember, every bid supports the Fightstrong Foundation and helps us continue our mission.





If you placed a bid and could not make it to the event, no worries! We will reach out to you and find the best time to hand deliver the item to you!





Bid now, and let the game come home with you!