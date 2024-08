Bring your Lil' Tiger out to fall mini baseball camp and be taught by the current high school players and coaches. Each session will focus on drills and fundamentals to develop players of all skill levels.





Camp Dates for 6 to 9 year olds from 5-630pm



September 18th

September 25th

October 2nd





Camp Dates for 10 to 12 year olds from 5-630pm

September 19th

September 26th

October 3rd