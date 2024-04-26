Temple Bet Yam Seder April 26, 2024

The Seder is on April 26, 2024, at Temple Bet Yam, starting at 6:00 pm. with a short Shabbat service followed by the reading of the Haggadah and then dinner.





No ticket is needed, your name and table assignment will be on a list at the door. We will be seating tables of 6 people.





The chicken dinner includes roasted garlic root vegetables & red potatoes.





The vegetarian meal choice is falafel served with Israeli slaw, tahini sauce and pickled red onion.





All meals include gefilte fish, matzo ball or carrot ginger soup, and fresh berries or almond cake with fresh berries for dessert.







