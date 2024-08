Mothers Day Gift Bag Raffle

Here is more information ...





Enter to win a gift bag of goodies for your mom for Mother's Day!!! Show her how much you love her with this bag of pampering and love.





Gift bag includes





$100 Gift Card for Spa Southern Hills

Two Wine Glasses

Bottle of Pool House Rosé Wine

Bottle of Chardonnay

Aroma Diffuser

Essential oils pack

Bath & Body Works Essential Oil Mist

HSH Farms Handmade Lavender Soap (3 bars)

HSH Farms Handmade Lavender Hydrosol Spray

SWCANDY 8pk Essential Oil Shower Steamers

Freshwater Pearl bracelet

Sterling Silver bracelet and TWO matching rings

5 Natural Stone bracelets

Natural Soy Lavender Candle

Rechargeable Electric Candle Lighter

8.5" LCD Writing Tablet

All Smiles Personal Travel Bag

Bauducco Vanilla Wafer cookies

13oz LifeSaver Wint O Green Mints

Ritter Sport Dark Chocolate with Hazelnuts bar

Harison Premium Swiss Dark Chocolate bar

Hershey's Symphony Giant Almond &Toffee Bar





Tickets are $5 each. Proceeds go towards purchasing game equipment for Youth Night Out in September.