St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church and School
Cana Celebration

500 42nd St, Indianapolis, IN 46205, USA

Married Couples of ALL ages are invited to re-celebrate their own wedding with dinner, dancing, and fun at St Joan of Arc this Saturday, April 13th. Think of this as a wedding reception (without the wedding) and come to enjoy a night with your spouse and other married couples dancing the night away!


Following a special bless for married couples at the 5:30pm mass, doors will open at 6:30pm (in the school gym), with dinner served at 7pm. An opportunity for a short dance lesson will follow dinner, and then the floor will open with musical hits from across the decades! Beer/Wine wristbands will be available for purchase at the door for $10/person. 

