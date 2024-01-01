Rock Painting Session

Join us for our garden rock painting and plant exchange! We are celebrating the Season of Spring and Earth Day with two garden rock painting sessions on April 20 and April 27, from 12:30PM to 4:00PM on both days. Rock painting is a fun and creative way to create cute lil momentos that enhance the look of your garden or indoor/outdoor space. This workshop is kid friendly! We will also have a plant exchange with snacks and sips for kids and grown-ups! Join us for one or both sessions, cost is only $7 per person! Supplies provided! See you there!



