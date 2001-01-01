ABPA'S Bogey Bash

Fore! Get ready to swing, slice, and maybe even scream a little as the Arab Business and Professional Association (ABPA) proudly presents our inaugural Bogey Bash at the stunning Bolingbrook Country Club on Thursday, June 27th.





Whether you're a golf guru or your swing resembles more of a windmill than a pro golfer, we want you to join us for a day of fun, laughter, and questionable sportsmanship on the greens.





Come one, come all! From the rookies who can't tell a putter from a driver to the self-proclaimed golf gods who think they're the next Tiger Woods, everyone is welcome. It's all for a good cause, after all! Support ABPA's vital mission to serve our community through our Business Development Center, advocacy for retail owners, and our unwavering commitment to ensuring the MENA community gets a fair shot at city and government contracting opportunities.







