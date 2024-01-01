THRIVE Course - Ages 9 - 13 - June 10th

THRIVE uses the power of the horse to aid groups of children in learning important life and relationship skills designed to help them grow and succeed with confidence. Through the group's interaction with our horses, kids discover inner strengths, overcome perceived obstacles, and spark fresh insights leading to greater self-awareness and improved relationships. Because all activities are on the ground with our horses (there is no riding in this program), children gain a unique perspective of them, allowing them to develop a more meaningful connection and deeper trust with them.