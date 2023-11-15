P!NK: P!NK Trustfall Arena Tour - LIVE at FLA Live Arena on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM

🎉 **Support The Pride Center at Equality Park
and Win a Chance to See P!NK:
P!NK Trustfall Arena Tour at FLA Live Arena** 🎤
Are you ready for the concert experience of a lifetime? Here's your opportunity to win 2 tickets in Suite 42 and a VIP Parking package for, Three-time Grammy Award-winning singer, performer, and international pop icon, P!NK in her electrifying "The Trustfall Tour" at FLA Live Arena on November 15, 2023! Special guests are, Kid Cut Up and Grouplove.
🌟 **What's Included:**
- 2 VIP Tickets in Suite 42 (Includes Food & Drink)
- 1 VIP Parking Package
- Courtesy of Dex Imaging
**How to Enter:**
For just $25 per entry, you could be the lucky winner of this incredible concert package. Your contribution goes towards a great cause, as all proceeds benefit the vital programs and services offered by The Pride Center at Equality Park.
🏳️🌈 **Support a Worthy Cause:**
By participating, you're not only securing your chance to attend this unforgettable concert but also making a difference in our community. The Pride Center at Equality Park provides essential programs and services to support and empower LGBTQ+ individuals and their allies.
🎫 **How to Enter:**
1. Select the number of entries on the LEFT, then click Select.
2. Follow the instructions to complete your entry.
3. Cross your fingers and hope for the best!
4. Drawing: Monday, November 6, 2023, at 4:00 PM LIVE on The Pride Center's FaceBook Page.
📅 **Event Details:**
- Date: November 15, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM (Doors open 60-90 minutes prior to ticketed show time. Times are subjected to change without notice.)
- Venue: FLA Live Arena
- Location: 1 Panther Way, Sunrise, FL. 33323
Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to see P!NK in style while supporting a great cause. Get your entry ticket now, and let's make a positive impact together!
Spread the word, share this post, and tag your friends who can't resist the chance to see P!NK live! 🎶🌈 #P!nkConcertForACause #EqualityMatters