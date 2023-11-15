P!NK: P!NK Trustfall Arena Tour - LIVE at FLA Live Arena on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM

🎉 **Support The Pride Center at Equality Park

and Win a Chance to See P!NK:

P!NK Trustfall Arena Tour at FLA Live Arena** 🎤





Are you ready for the concert experience of a lifetime? Here's your opportunity to win 2 tickets in Suite 42 and a VIP Parking package for, Three-time Grammy Award-winning singer, performer, and international pop icon , P!NK in her electrifying "The Trustfall Tour" at FLA Live Arena on November 15, 2023! Special guests are, Kid Cut Up and Grouplove.





🌟 **What's Included:**

- 2 VIP Tickets in Suite 42 (Includes Food & Drink)

- 1 VIP Parking Package

- Courtesy of Dex Imaging





**How to Enter:**

For just $25 per entry, you could be the lucky winner of this incredible concert package. Your contribution goes towards a great cause, as all proceeds benefit the vital programs and services offered by The Pride Center at Equality Park.





🏳️‍🌈 **Support a Worthy Cause:**

By participating, you're not only securing your chance to attend this unforgettable concert but also making a difference in our community. The Pride Center at Equality Park provides essential programs and services to support and empower LGBTQ+ individuals and their allies.





🎫 **How to Enter:**

1. Select the number of entries on the LEFT, then click Select.

2. Follow the instructions to complete your entry.

3. Cross your fingers and hope for the best!

4. Drawing: Monday, November 6, 2023, at 4:00 PM LIVE on The Pride Center's FaceBook Page .









📅 **Event Details:**

- Date: November 15, 2023

- Time: 7:30 PM (Doors open 60-90 minutes prior to ticketed show time. Times are subjected to change without notice.)

- Venue: FLA Live Arena

- Location: 1 Panther Way, Sunrise, FL. 33323





Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to see P!NK in style while supporting a great cause. Get your entry ticket now, and let's make a positive impact together!





Spread the word, share this post, and tag your friends who can't resist the chance to see P!NK live! 🎶🌈 #P!nkConcertForACause #EqualityMatters