Kindness Adventures, Tijuana, Mexico





Each participant in this program will be called upon to work hard and play hard. Building a home in a few days is a huge endeavor. And we will play hard with an enriching after adventure!





Registration closes September 1, 2024.





NOTE ON FEES: In the Order section, you’ll see a note that says “Support the 100% free platform we use! ❤” or “Add a contribution to keep the platform we use 100% free!” This is optional. If you don’t wish to pay the fees, click the dropdown, select Other, and enter 0.