CDA4Pride 2024: Tie-Dye Party is a chance for the LGBTQIA+ community and allies to create art and socialize with others in a relaxed and friendly environment. Design your best PRIDE-inspired CDA4Pride T-shirt or Tank Top (while supplies last). Whether you're a person who is “out and proud” or wants to make some new friends, all guests will be sure to enjoy the event and learn more about some of our community sponsors and supporters.





Reserve your t-shirt size by registering to attend.





Cost: $18.00 (includes a plain white CDA4Pride t-shirt and dye)



