The Attachment School - ConnectionMaster Level 1 Retreat

ConnectionMaster Level 1 Retreat: Secure Attachment Is Possible





Location: Kalapana, Hawaii





Dates: January 17-21st, 2024





About the Retreat:





Join us for the ConnectionMaster Level 1 Retreat in the serene setting of Kalapana, Hawaii. Led by Matt Strombom, the founder of The Attachment School, this transformative retreat is designed to guide you on your journey from anxious attachment to becoming a ConnectionMaster, a powerful step on your path towards secure attachment.





Retreat Highlights:





CoreConnect Game: Experience the CoreConnect game, a key element of The Attachment School's approach. Become a certified Level 1 ConnectionMaster and meet your pod, your personal support circle within the larger Attachment School community.





Lifetime Access: Unlock free lifetime access to The Attachment School’s global community. Engage in regular Zoom meetings with your pod and the broader community, fostering consistent, supportive interactions over time.





Building Trust: Understand how consistent, supportive interaction within the community trains your nervous system to trust that there are people who are emotionally available for you. Build trust that you are no longer at risk of being alone.





Secure your spot now for an immersive retreat experience in the beautiful surroundings of Kalapana, Hawaii. Transform your attachment style and embark on a journey towards lasting, meaningful connections.















