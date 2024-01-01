Access to Art workshops at Kramer Hall: September 12

All are welcome for these introductory artist-led workshops where participants are guided to create a finished piece each night.





September 12: Textured Collage





Texture refers to the way an object feels to the touch, whether it be real or implied. For 90 minutes, we will explore this aspect of the visual arts. Attendees are invited to create textured collages using a variety of materials from sandpaper to bubble wrap. Create landscapes, portraits, or geometric patterns using the materials provided. All skill levels welcome.





About the workshop series:

The Noyes Access to Art Program offers a comprehensive year-round initiative for children and adults, with a strong emphasis on arts education. It features a wide variety of in-person and virtual art classes, engaging art history sessions, and captivating art exhibitions. Our uniquely crafted programs are designed to involve a wide range of participants, enabling them to discover, explore, and create original works. Dive into our diverse program options and tap into the rich art resources available at various Noyes locations and through our collaborative partners.