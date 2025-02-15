2in2out Plunge 2025 Be Bold Get Cold

Pledges are encouraged and if you can raise more than $100 that is great. We will have a prize for most raised. We will collect day of event. If you wish to pay now you can. Teams and groups are encouraged

Pledges are encouraged and if you can raise more than $100 that is great. We will have a prize for most raised. We will collect day of event. If you wish to pay now you can. Teams and groups are encouraged

More details...