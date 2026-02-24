2ND AMENDMENT BINGO TAKING WALK INS 2026

Hosted by
Grants entry to the event for one person and you can play the 10 2nd Amendment bingo games.
YOU ALSO GET a Extra 3 face packet for all 10 games, Coverall and a Raffle ticket.
YOU HAVE 9 CHANCES TO WIN ONE OF OUR 10 BINGO PRIZES. WILL ALREADY HAVE YOUR CARD FOR COVERALL AND WILL BE ENTERED INTO THE RAFFLE. Extra coverall and raffle tickets can be purchaced at the event.
Grants entry to the event for one person and you can play the 10 2nd Amendment bingo games. Extra 3 face packets, Coverall and Raffle tickets can be bought on site.
Reserved table of 6. Ensures that your party sits together. You will be asked to provide a name for each attendee to speed up registration. Grants entry to the event for 6 people and you can play the 10 2nd Amendment bingo games.YOU ALSO GET a Extra 3 face packet for all 10 games, Coverall and a Raffle ticket.
