2nd & 3rd Grade Monthly Dues

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Include Reversible Top, Single Shorts, and a Dri Fit Shirt.
March Monthly Team Dues for 2nd and 3rd Grade Development Group.
Please remember to pay your Elite Clinic fee on the first practice of the month to the City of Walnut.
April Monthly Team Dues for 2nd and 3rd Grade Development Group.
Please remember to pay your Elite Clinic fee on the first practice of the month to the City of Walnut.
May Monthly Team Dues for 2nd and 3rd Grade Development Group.
Please remember to pay your Elite Clinic fee on the first practice of the month to the City of Walnut.
One day Shootout, Saturday Only, (2 Games) at Fullerton College.
$
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