Uptempo Basketball Assist Foundation

Hosted by

Uptempo Basketball Assist Foundation

About this event

2nd & 3rd Grade Monthly Dues

Practice / Game Uniforms item
Practice / Game Uniforms
$65

Include Reversible Top, Single Shorts, and a Dri Fit Shirt.



2nd / 3rd Grade March Monthly Dues item
2nd / 3rd Grade March Monthly Dues
$140

March Monthly Team Dues for 2nd and 3rd Grade Development Group.

Please remember to pay your Elite Clinic fee on the first practice of the month to the City of Walnut.

2nd / 3rd Grade April Monthly Dues item
2nd / 3rd Grade April Monthly Dues
$140

April Monthly Team Dues for 2nd and 3rd Grade Development Group.

Please remember to pay your Elite Clinic fee on the first practice of the month to the City of Walnut.

May Monthly Dues item
May Monthly Dues
$140

May Monthly Team Dues for 2nd and 3rd Grade Development Group.

Please remember to pay your Elite Clinic fee on the first practice of the month to the City of Walnut.

May 2nd GAME FEE, (Saturday) Shootout, 2 Games item
May 2nd GAME FEE, (Saturday) Shootout, 2 Games
$21

One day Shootout, Saturday Only, (2 Games) at Fullerton College.

Add a donation for Uptempo Basketball Assist Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!