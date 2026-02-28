Discover Black Savannah Tourism Council Corp

Hosted by

Discover Black Savannah Tourism Council Corp

About this event

2nd Anniversary DBS Block Party: A Year of Culture, Connection, and Celebration

Savannah

GA, USA

General admission
Free

This event is free and open to the public. Please register for your free entry here.

Soulful Supporter Sponsorship
$250

Logo placement on event materials & social media shoutout Vendor space at the event Recognition during the event

Culture Curator Sponsorship
$500

All benefits of the Soulful Supporter level and: Featured spotlight on DBS social media pages Logo placement on event banner Opportunity to provide branded giveaways

Legacy Luminary Sponsorship
$1,000

All benefits of the Culture Curator level and: Premium logo placement on event signage & promotions Verbal recognition from the main stage Featured mention in event press release Opportunity to address attendees during the event

Raffle
$25

Good for one free raffle ticket. For a trip to paradise. You will choose between these three vacations:

Add a donation for Discover Black Savannah Tourism Council Corp

$

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