2nd Anniversary DBS Block Party: A Year of Culture, Connection, and Celebration

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About this event
This event is free and open to the public. Please register for your free entry here.
Logo placement on event materials & social media shoutout Vendor space at the event Recognition during the event
All benefits of the Soulful Supporter level and: Featured spotlight on DBS social media pages Logo placement on event banner Opportunity to provide branded giveaways
All benefits of the Culture Curator level and: Premium logo placement on event signage & promotions Verbal recognition from the main stage Featured mention in event press release Opportunity to address attendees during the event
Good for one free raffle ticket. For a trip to paradise. You will choose between these three vacations:
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