2nd Anniversary Gala Sponsorship

2355 Oakdale Rd

Coralville, IA 52241, USA

Diamond
$2,000

This tier covers one month of rent for our Welcome House. Perks include everything from lower tiers PLUS 1-year website promotion and a full page spread in our gala program.

Platinum
$1,000

This tier covers 1/2 of a month's rent. The perks include everything from lower tiers PLUS 6-month website promotion, a half-page spread in the program, and multiple moments of recognition during the gala.

Gold
$900

This tier covers a month of food supplies for the Welcome House. The perks include everything from lower tiers PLUS medium size logo in program, and 1-month website promotion.

Silver
$800

Perks include everything from Bronze PLUS a sponsorship certificate.

Bronze
$700

The perks include mention in the gala slideshow, a small logo in the gala program, and a moment of recognition during the opening remarks.

Friends of IWNJC
$500

This tier covers the cost of a month of utilities for the Welcome House. The perks include mention in the gala slideshow, and a small logo in the gala program.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!