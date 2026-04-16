16th District Annual Communication

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16th District Annual Communication

About this event

2nd Annual 16th Masonic District Annual Communication

120 S Pleasant St

Independence, MO 64050, USA

Business Meeting
Free

There is no cost, nor advance registration required for the meeting itself. You must however purchase a dinner ticket to eat.

Dinner
$30

There is no cost, nor advance registration required for the meeting itself. You must purchase a dinner ticket to eat.

Voluntary Donation for the Kansas City Honor Flight
Pay what you can

Voluntary Donation for the Kansas City Honor Flight


In conjunction with Ivanhoe Lodge No. 446, the Masonic Home of Missouri, and the Kansas City Masonic BBQ Competition, we are raising funds for the Kansas City Honor Flight to honor military veterans who have served and sacrificed for our country. Donations will be matched by the Masonic Home!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!