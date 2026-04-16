2nd Annual 16th Masonic District Annual Communication

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About this event
There is no cost, nor advance registration required for the meeting itself. You must however purchase a dinner ticket to eat.
There is no cost, nor advance registration required for the meeting itself. You must purchase a dinner ticket to eat.
Voluntary Donation for the Kansas City Honor Flight
In conjunction with Ivanhoe Lodge No. 446, the Masonic Home of Missouri, and the Kansas City Masonic BBQ Competition, we are raising funds for the Kansas City Honor Flight to honor military veterans who have served and sacrificed for our country. Donations will be matched by the Masonic Home!
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