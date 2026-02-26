2nd Annual 5 Strong Houston Gala

About this event
As a Friend of 5 Strong Scholarship Foundation – Houston, your organization will play a direct and transformative role in changing the trajectory of a student’s life through education, mentorship, and opportunity.
Two (2) tickets to the 2026 5 Strong Graduation Gala
Your support helps fund scholarships and provide critical resources for high-achieving students as they pursue higher education at HBCUs.
Support the mission. Celebrate the scholars. Be part of the impact.
One (1) ticket to the 2026 5 Strong Graduation Gala
Your support helps create an engaging and memorable experience for our guests while directly contributing to scholarships and student success.
THIS TICKET IS ONLY FOR SCHOLARS CURRENTLY OUR CAMPUSES AND GRADUATES.
Enjoy an night of food, music and entertainment as we honor our 2025 HBCU graduates and introduce our 2026 freshman Cohort
Complete table for 10 guests
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!