2nd Annual 5 Strong Houston Gala

Sponsor Benefits

🖼️ Program Recognition

Company logo or name featured in the official 2026 Gala Event Program

Recognition as an Event Program Sponsor

Two (2) tickets to the 2026 5 Strong Graduation Gala

Your support helps fund scholarships and provide critical resources for high-achieving students as they pursue higher education at HBCUs.

Support the mission. Celebrate the scholars. Be part of the impact.