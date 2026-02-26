5 Strong Scholarship Foundation Houston

Hosted by

5 Strong Scholarship Foundation Houston

About this event

2nd Annual 5 Strong Houston Gala

12401 S Post Oak Rd

Houston, TX 77045, USA

Friend of 5 Strong – Title Sponsor Package
$5,000

As a Friend of 5 Strong Scholarship Foundation – Houston, your organization will play a direct and transformative role in changing the trajectory of a student’s life through education, mentorship, and opportunity.

VIP Event Access

  • Five (5) tickets to the 2026 Graduation Gala
  • Five (5) tickets to the 2027 Graduation Gala

Premier Recognition

  • Official designation as a “Friend of 5 Strong” Title Sponsor
  • On-stage recognition during the 2026 Graduation Gala
  • Recognition during the 5 Strong Golf Tournament
  • Verbal acknowledgment in event programming.

Brand Visibility

  • Company logo prominently displayed at:
    • 2026 Graduation Gala
    • 2026 Golf Tournament
  • Inclusion on:
    • Event signage
Event Program Sponsor
$1,000

Sponsor Benefits

🖼️ Program Recognition

  • Company logo or name featured in the official 2026 Gala Event Program
  • Recognition as an Event Program Sponsor

Two (2) tickets to the 2026 5 Strong Graduation Gala

Your support helps fund scholarships and provide critical resources for high-achieving students as they pursue higher education at HBCUs.

Support the mission. Celebrate the scholars. Be part of the impact.

Bar Sponsor
$500

Event Recognition

  • Recognition as the Official Bar Sponsor of the 2026 5 Strong Graduation Gala
  • Name or logo displayed at the bar area during the event

One (1) ticket to the 2026 5 Strong Graduation Gala

Your support helps create an engaging and memorable experience for our guests while directly contributing to scholarships and student success.

CURRENT Scholar ticket FOR SCHOLARS AND GRADUATES
$50

THIS TICKET IS ONLY FOR SCHOLARS CURRENTLY OUR CAMPUSES AND GRADUATES.

general admission ticket
$125

Enjoy an night of food, music and entertainment as we honor our 2025 HBCU graduates and introduce our 2026 freshman Cohort

Table discount
$1,000

Complete table for 10 guests

Add a donation for 5 Strong Scholarship Foundation Houston

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!