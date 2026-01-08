Be Victorieus Foundation

2nd Annual A.C.E. Awareness International Conference & Inaugural VicTORIEus Cyclebreaker Legacy Gala

1507 N Watson Rd

Arlington, TX 76006, USA

EARLY BIRD FULL EXPERIENCE BUNDLE - $299 (Reg. $424)

SAVE $125! Available through February 15, 2026

✓ Full 3-day conference access (April 9-11)

✓ All keynote presentations and breakout sessions

✓ Conference materials and resources

✓ Saturday evening Cyclebreaker Appreciation Gala

✓ Plated dinner and entertainment

✓ Networking with 200+ attendees

✓ Commemorative program


BEST VALUE! Perfect for professionals seeking comprehensive ACEs training plus the celebration experience.

EARLY BIRD CONFERENCE ONLY - $249 (Reg. $349)

SAVE $100! Available through February 15, 2026


Includes:

✓ Full 3-day conference access (April 9-11)

✓ All keynote presentations and breakout sessions

✓ Conference materials and resources

✓ Networking opportunities

✓ Resource fair access

✓ Continuing education credits (if applicable)


Perfect for educators, social workers, and professionals focused on ACEs training and professional development.


EARLY BIRD GALA ONLY - $99 (Reg. $150)

SAVE $51! Available through February 15, 2026


Includes:

✓ Saturday evening gala admission (April 11, 6:00 PM)

✓ Cocktail reception with hors d'oeuvres

✓ Plated dinner

✓ Awards ceremony

✓ Entertainment

✓ Connection with community Cyclebreakers


Perfect for community members, donors, and supporters who want to celebrate without attending the full conference.


VIP TABLE (8 SEATS) - $1,200

SAVE $192 vs. individual tickets!


Includes:

✓ Reserved premium table seating (8 guests)

✓ Saturday evening gala admission

✓ Prominent name recognition in event program

✓ Table signage with your name/organization

✓ First access to silent auction items

✓ VIP check-in lane


Perfect for corporate sponsors, organizations, or groups celebrating together. Demonstrate your commitment to ACEs education!

PREMIUM TABLE (10 SEATS) - $1,500

SAVE $240 vs. individual tickets!


Includes:

✓ Reserved premium table seating (10 guests)

✓ Saturday evening gala admission

✓ Prominent name recognition in event program

✓ Table signage with your name/organization

✓ First access to silent auction items

✓ VIP check-in lane

✓ Recognition from stage during awards ceremony


Perfect for major sponsors and organizations making a significant investment in breaking generational cycles.

