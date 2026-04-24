2nd Annual Aces for Autism 2026

8-10 Reserved VIP Seats | 1 Available

Lunch, Custom T-Shirts, & all drinks included.

Access to VIP Lounge (including light fare upon arrival, massage, & more throughout event)

Logo placement on Tier One jumbotron billboard ads

Premier Logo displayed on event banner, and event T-shirts

Dedicated social media shout-outs (2)

Exclusive Logo Placement on all event graphics

Event shout-outs

Opening ceremony speech opportunity (3 mins)

Enhanced Visibility - Set up a tent at the event's entrance, where team members can distribute promotional items and engage with attendees.



