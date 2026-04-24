2nd Annual Aces for Autism 2026

Hosted by
About this event
4 Reserved Seats
Lunch & Custom T-Shirt Included
4 Drink Tickets
8 Reserved Seats | 10 Available
Lunch, Custom T-Shirts, & 2 standard drink tickets per guest
Logo displayed on event banner, and event T-shirts
Dedicated social media shout-out
TBD: Event shout-outs
8 Reserved VIP Seats | 2 Available
Lunch, Custom T-Shirts, & 2 standard drink tickets per guest
Access to VIP Lounge (including light fare upon arrival, massage, & more throughout event)
Logo placement on Tier One jumbotron billboard ads
Logo displayed on event banner, and event T-shirts
Dedicated social media shout-outs (2)
Event shout-outs
Speaking opportunity (2 mins)
8-10 Reserved VIP Seats | 1 Available
Lunch, Custom T-Shirts, & all drinks included.
Access to VIP Lounge (including light fare upon arrival, massage, & more throughout event)
Logo placement on Tier One jumbotron billboard ads
Premier Logo displayed on event banner, and event T-shirts
Dedicated social media shout-outs (2)
Exclusive Logo Placement on all event graphics
Event shout-outs
Opening ceremony speech opportunity (3 mins)
Enhanced Visibility - Set up a tent at the event's entrance, where team members can distribute promotional items and engage with attendees.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!