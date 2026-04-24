Advanced Sacred Hope Academy Inc

Hosted by

Advanced Sacred Hope Academy Inc

About this event

2nd Annual Aces for Autism 2026

342 S County Hwy 393

Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459, USA

Queen Sponsor (4 Players)
$875

4 Reserved Seats

Lunch & Custom T-Shirt Included

4 Drink Tickets

King Sponsor (8 Players)
$1,500

8 Reserved Seats | 10 Available

Lunch, Custom T-Shirts, & 2 standard drink tickets per guest

Logo displayed on event banner, and event T-shirts

Dedicated social media shout-out

TBD: Event shout-outs


High Roller Sponsor (8 Players) | VIP Tickets
$2,750

8 Reserved VIP Seats | 2 Available

Lunch, Custom T-Shirts, & 2 standard drink tickets per guest

Access to VIP Lounge (including light fare upon arrival, massage, & more throughout event)

Logo placement on Tier One jumbotron billboard ads

Logo displayed on event banner, and event T-shirts

Dedicated social media shout-outs (2)

Event shout-outs

Speaking opportunity (2 mins)

All IN (8-10 Players) | VIP Tickets
$4,000

8-10 Reserved VIP Seats | 1 Available

Lunch, Custom T-Shirts, & all drinks included.

Access to VIP Lounge (including light fare upon arrival, massage, & more throughout event)

Logo placement on Tier One jumbotron billboard ads

Premier Logo displayed on event banner, and event T-shirts

Dedicated social media shout-outs (2)

Exclusive Logo Placement on all event graphics

Event shout-outs

Opening ceremony speech opportunity (3 mins)

Enhanced Visibility - Set up a tent at the event's entrance, where team members can distribute promotional items and engage with attendees.


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