WHAT'S BUZZIN? 2nd Annual Spell-ebration

5275 Sisson Rd

Titusville, FL 32780, USA

General Admission
$60

Entry to the event with a buffet dinner.

1 drink & 1 raffle ticket.

Cash bar will be available.

Teams
$360

Teams' entry is for a 6-member team.

Includes dinner & 1 drink & 1 raffle ticket per person.

Cash bar will be available.

Queen Bee Sponsorship
$1,000

Queen Bee Sponsorship (Team Entry of 6)

Includes dinner & 2 drink & 2 raffle tickets per person.

Cash bar will be available. Choice of table for competition.

Worker Bee Sponsorship
$500

Worker Bee Sponsorship (Team Entry of 6)

Includes dinner & 1 drink & 1 raffle ticket per person

Cash bar will be available.

Drone Bee Sponsorship
$250

Drone Bee Sponsorship (Party of 2)

Includes dinner & 1 drink & 1 raffle ticket per person.

Cash bar will be available.

Raffle Tickets
$10

1 for $5.00

3 for $10.00

Premier Scratch-off Raffle Tickets
$5

$5.00 each

Wine Centerpiece Purchase
$20

Purchase wine centerpiece

Donations
$22

Special donations

