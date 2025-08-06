Safe And Healthy Duval Coalition Inc dba Drug Free Duval

Safe And Healthy Duval Coalition Inc dba Drug Free Duval

2ND Annual A.L.I.V.E. Golf Classic

Queen's Harbor Yacht & Country Club

Soaring Bird
$7,500

Premier tournament sponsorship featuring prominent branding, signage, hole sponsorship, and entry for 2 foursomes!

Flying Bird
$2,500

Media mentions, indoor & outdoor signage, beverage cart naming rights, hole sponsor signage and entry for one foursome!

Rising Bird
$1,500

Media releases and outdoor signage, hole sponsor signage, promotional placement and entry for one foursome!

Putting Contest Bird
$500

Naming rights and outdoor signage for the putting contest!

Hole Sponsor Birds
$250

Company logo on hole signage!

Foursome
$700

Covers 4 players, a golf cart, grab 'n go breakfast, sit-down lunch, awards, and tee gifts for all players!

