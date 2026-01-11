Amador County Sheriff's Foundation

Amador County Sheriff's Foundation

2nd Annual Amador County Sheriff's Foundation Golf Tournament Sponsorships

1000 Castle Oaks Dr

Ione, CA 95640, USA

Tournament Sponsor
$5,000

o Luncheon Table Logo

o Banner on Course

o Opportunity to provide logo’d item in tournament goody bag

o 18x24 Sign on 9 holes

o Company Logo on Awards Luncheon Poster

o Company booth at main area with the Foundation.

Breakfast Sponsor
$2,500

o Banner on Course

o Company sign and booth at breakfast table.

o Opportunity to provide logo’d item in tournament goody bag

o Company Logo on Awards Luncheon Poster

Golf Ball Sponsor -- Limited Opportunity
$2,000

o Banner on Course

o Luncheon Table Logo

o Opportunity to provide logo’d item in tournament goody bag

o Company Logo on 45 dozen Golf Balls

o Company Logo on Awards Luncheon Poster

Tee Sponsor -- Limited Opportunity
$1,000

o Promote your business at 1 of 9 Tee Boxes

o Banner on Course

o Luncheon Table Logo

o Opportunity to provide logo’d item in tournament goody bag

o Company Logo on Awards Luncheon Poster

Corporate Sponsor
$500

o Banner on Course

o Luncheon Table Logo

o Opportunity to provide logo’d item in tournament goody bag

o Company Logo on Awards Luncheon Poster

Hole Sponsor 3 Locations
$250

3 18x24 signs placed at random holes

Hole Sponsor 1 Location
$100

18x24 sign placed at random holes

