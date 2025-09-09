The Scott Dahl Memorial Golf Tournament

About this event
180 Cheshire Rd, Wallingford, CT 06492, USA
One golfer registration. Includes breakfast, after golf happy hour and dinner
Business acknowledgement on one tee hole sign
There will be 5 experience-themed baskets raffled off at the event. Prizes to be announced soon.
Purchase a numbered golf ball for a chance to win! All $20 balls will be dropped from above, and the ball that lands
closest to the hole wins 50% of total golf ball sales.
After Tournament Dinner Ticket
*Business name acknowledgement on social media channels and promotional materials.
**Branded signage at the registration tent/on golf carts and at the lunch stop.
Two tee hole signs.
*Business name acknowledgement on social media channels and promotional materials.
*Tee hole sign at one location.
$
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