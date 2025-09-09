AmeriHope Inc

Hosted by

AmeriHope Inc

About this event

The Scott Dahl Memorial Golf Tournament

The Farms Country Club

180 Cheshire Rd, Wallingford, CT 06492, USA

Individual Golfer
$300

One golfer registration. Includes breakfast, after golf happy hour and dinner

Medal of Honor Sponsor
$6,000
  • Business name acknowledgement on social media channels and promotional materials
  • Branded signage at the registration tent/on golf carts
  • Two foursomes (up to eight golfer registrations)
  • Includes breakfast, after golf happy hour and dinner
  • Four tee hole signs


Gold Star Sponsor
$4,000
  • Business name acknowledgement on social media channels and promotional materials
  • Branded signage at the registration tent
  • One foursome
  • Includes breakfast, after golf happy hour and dinner
  • Two tee hole signs
Silver Star Sponsorship
$3,000
  • Business name acknowledgement on social media channels and promotional materials
  • One foursome
  • Includes breakfast, after golf happy hour and dinner
  • One tee hole sign
Bronze Star Sponsor
$1,800
  • Business name acknowledgement on social media channels
  • One foursome
  • Includes breakfast, after golf happy hour and dinner
Challenge Coin Sponsor
$500

Business acknowledgement on one tee hole sign

Foursome
$1,100
  • One foursome
  • Includes breakfast, after golf happy hour and dinner
Raffle Tickets
$20

There will be 5 experience-themed baskets raffled off at the event. Prizes to be announced soon.

Putting Green Sponsor
$1,500
  • Business name acknowledgement on social media channels and promotional materials
  • Branded signage at the putting green
Morning Coffee Sponsor
$1,000
  • Business name acknowledgement on social media channels and promotional materials
  • Logo on coffee cups/sleeves
  • Branded signage at coffee station
Hydration Station
$1,000
  • Business name acknowledgement on social media channels and promotional materials
  • Logo on water bottles
  • Branded signage at one hydration station
Golf Ball Drop
$20

Purchase a numbered golf ball for a chance to win! All $20 balls will be dropped from above, and the ball that lands

closest to the hole wins 50% of total golf ball sales.

Dinner Ticket
$95

After Tournament Dinner Ticket

Lunch Sponsor
$5,000

*Business name acknowledgement on social media channels and promotional materials.

**Branded signage at the registration tent/on golf carts and at the lunch stop.

Two tee hole signs.

Paul Kusheba Racing, LLC
$650

*Business name acknowledgement on social media channels and promotional materials.

*Tee hole sign at one location.

Add a donation for AmeriHope Inc

$

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