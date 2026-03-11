Annietober 365 Foundation

Hosted by

Annietober 365 Foundation

About this event

2nd Annual Annietober 365 Foundation Golf Classic

Cedar Hill Country Club

Livingston NJ

Fabulous Foursome
$2,100
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Includes 18 holes of golf, brunch and cocktail dinner reception for four golfers
Dynamic Duo
$1,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Includes 18 holes of golf, brunch and cocktail dinner reception for two golfers
Spectacular Single
$675
Includes 18 holes of golf, brunch and cocktail dinner reception for one golfer
Rosé All Day Card Party
$350

Includes brunch, a fun afternoon playing mahjong or canasta, and cocktail dinner reception for one person

Party People
$250
Includes admission to the cocktail dinner reception and auction
Super Sparkle Title Sponsor
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
* Includes 2 golf foursomes, brunch and cocktail dinner reception * Prominent recognition of sponsorship throughout the event
Clubhouse Couture Promotional Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
* Includes 1 foursome, brunch and cocktail dinner reception * Branded logo included on premium giveaway item for all golfers * Prominent recognition of sponsorship throughout the event
Diamond Dinner Sponsor
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
* Includes 1 foursome, brunch and cocktail dinner reception * Prominent recognition at cocktail dinner reception
Golden Golfers' Brunch Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
* Includes 1 foursome, brunch and cocktail dinner reception * Prominent recognition at golfers' brunch
Pretty in Pink Sponsor
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
* Includes 1 foursome, brunch and cocktail dinner reception * Prominent recognition at one hole
Rosé All Day Card Party Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

* Includes 4 Card Party attendees, brunch and cocktail dinner reception * Prominent recognition at Card Party

Tee Party Sponsor
$2,000
* Prominent recognition at one tee
Range Rover
$1,800
* Prominent recognition on golf carts
Libation Station
$1,000
* Prominent recognition at refreshment carts
Life of the Party
$1,000
* DJ sponsor - prominent recognition at cocktail dinner reception
Annie's Favorite Treat
$1,000
* Prominent recognition at afternoon ice cream break for golfers
Gorgeous Greens
$180
* Your name and/or logo will appear on a sign lining the greens - help us fill the course with your support!
Absen-TEE
Free

Unable to join on June 29th but would like to support the Annietober 365 Foundation - please make an absen-TEE gift in any amount in the additional donations box below

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