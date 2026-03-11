2nd Annual Annietober 365 Foundation Golf Classic

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About this event
Includes brunch, a fun afternoon playing mahjong or canasta, and cocktail dinner reception for one person
* Includes 4 Card Party attendees, brunch and cocktail dinner reception * Prominent recognition at Card Party
Unable to join on June 29th but would like to support the Annietober 365 Foundation - please make an absen-TEE gift in any amount in the additional donations box below
$
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