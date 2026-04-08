2nd Annual Armand Cantrelle Memorial Charity Gala Sponsored by MHT Men's Club

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About this event
Pass Christian MS
Each ticket admits two (2) adults.
1 spot in the sponsor display.
3 spots in the sponsor display.
1 Gala ticket admits two (2) adults
4 spots in the sponsor display.
1 Gala ticket admits two (2) adults.
Reserved seating.
8 spots in the sponsor display.
2 Gala tickets, each ticket admits two (2) adults.
Reserved seating.
12 spots in the sponsor display.
3 Gala tickets, each ticket admits two (2) adults.
Reserved seating.
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