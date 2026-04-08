Most Holy Trinity Parish

Hosted by

Most Holy Trinity Parish

About this event

2nd Annual Armand Cantrelle Memorial Charity Gala Sponsored by MHT Men's Club

9062 Kiln Delisle Rd

Pass Christian MS

Gala Ticket
$100

Each ticket admits two (2) adults.

Gala Sponsor
$100

1 spot in the sponsor display.

Bronze Gala Sponsor
$300

3 spots in the sponsor display.

1 Gala ticket admits two (2) adults

Silver Gala Sponsor
$500

4 spots in the sponsor display.

1 Gala ticket admits two (2) adults.

Reserved seating.

Gold Gala Sponsor
$1,000

8 spots in the sponsor display.

2 Gala tickets, each ticket admits two (2) adults.

Reserved seating.

Platinum Gala Sponsor
$2,500

12 spots in the sponsor display.

3 Gala tickets, each ticket admits two (2) adults.

Reserved seating.

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