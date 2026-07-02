In the foreground, two bingo cards flank a cartoon character holding a glowing orb, while the background features a spooky circus tent and the event's title, "Halloween Atomic Bingo Bash."
Serve Denton

Offered by

Serve Denton

About this shop

2nd Annual Atomic Bingo Bash!

Sponsorship item
Sponsorship
$1,500

Host your clients, employees, family, or friends with a private reserved table for 10 and enjoy priority seating for an unforgettable night of spooky fun while supporting Serve Denton.

Benefits include:

  • Business logo featured as an event sponsor
  • Recognition in event marketing materials, social media promotions, and email campaigns
  • Business logo displayed at event
  • Tax-deductible charitable contribution through Serve Denton

Each guest receives:

  • 2 Drink Tickets
  • 10 Bingo Cards
  • 2 Thunder Sticks
  • Atomic Bingo Bash Button
  • Costume Contest Entry
0
Individual Ticket item
Individual Ticket
$40
0
5 Additional Bingo Cards item
5 Additional Bingo Cards
$5

DOUBLE YOUR LUCK!

0
Costume Contest Entrance Fee item
Costume Contest Entrance Fee
$25

Show off your Halloween spirit and compete for a fun prize! Whether you're spooky, funny, creative, or over-the-top, come dressed to impress. Individual and group costumes are welcome.

0
Charcuterie Snack Box item
Charcuterie Snack Box
$10

Enjoy a delicious assortment of artisan cheeses, cured meats, crackers, fresh fruit, nuts, and sweet treats—perfect for snacking while you play Bingo!

0
Add a donation for Serve Denton

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!