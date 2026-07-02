2nd Annual Atomic Bingo Bash!

About this shop
Host your clients, employees, family, or friends with a private reserved table for 10 and enjoy priority seating for an unforgettable night of spooky fun while supporting Serve Denton.
Benefits include:
Each guest receives:
DOUBLE YOUR LUCK!
Show off your Halloween spirit and compete for a fun prize! Whether you're spooky, funny, creative, or over-the-top, come dressed to impress. Individual and group costumes are welcome.
Enjoy a delicious assortment of artisan cheeses, cured meats, crackers, fresh fruit, nuts, and sweet treats—perfect for snacking while you play Bingo!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!