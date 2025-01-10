Overflow Cafe NC
2nd annual Bags of Hope
278 Francktown Rd
Richlands, NC 28574, USA
Team registration
$25
Each team will consist of two players.
Vendor Booth
$20
Vendor spots will cost $20 with a donated item for us to use for fundraising purposes.
Food truck registration
$20
The food truck fee will be $20. Liability insurance forms will be required.
