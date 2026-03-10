MDF / BDF

Hosted by

MDF / BDF

About this event

2nd Annual Battle at the Border, Devils Tower Golf Tournament

77 Tower View Dr

Hulett, WY 82720, USA

4-Person Team
$1,600

4 person team including, breakfast, hosted bloody mary bar, breakfast, lunch, dinner and awards along with silent auction, games and raffles.

Club Rental
$75

Club Rental

Hole Sponsor, with 4-Person Team
$2,500

Sponsor a hole along with a hole prize and custom signage along with a 4-person team and full event. 4 person team including, breakfast, hosted bloody mary bar, breakfast, lunch, dinner and awards along with silent auction, games and raffles.

*Hole Prize and Signage provided by MDF, sponsor prizes may also be included in welcome package to each player provided by sponsor.

Event Title Sponsor / Hole in one Sponsor + 4 person Team
$5,000

Become the Title Sponsor of this premier annual event. All signage, logo, advertising and the Hole in one $20,000 prize sponsored by you or your company. *Hole in one prize and insurance provided by MDF. All signage Provided by MDF.

4 person team including, breakfast, hosted bloody mary bar, breakfast, lunch, dinner and awards along with silent auction, games and raffles.


Dinner Only, Guest
$90

This ticket is for an additional Dinner only ticket. No golf, door prizes or additional included

Add a donation for MDF / BDF

$

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