2nd Annual Battle at the Border, Devils Tower Golf Tournament

About this event
4 person team including, breakfast, hosted bloody mary bar, breakfast, lunch, dinner and awards along with silent auction, games and raffles.
Club Rental
Sponsor a hole along with a hole prize and custom signage along with a 4-person team and full event. 4 person team including, breakfast, hosted bloody mary bar, breakfast, lunch, dinner and awards along with silent auction, games and raffles.
*Hole Prize and Signage provided by MDF, sponsor prizes may also be included in welcome package to each player provided by sponsor.
Become the Title Sponsor of this premier annual event. All signage, logo, advertising and the Hole in one $20,000 prize sponsored by you or your company. *Hole in one prize and insurance provided by MDF. All signage Provided by MDF.
4 person team including, breakfast, hosted bloody mary bar, breakfast, lunch, dinner and awards along with silent auction, games and raffles.
This ticket is for an additional Dinner only ticket. No golf, door prizes or additional included
$
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