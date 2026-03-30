2nd Annual Beats for Blood Sickle Cell Block Party

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About this event
Sickle cell warriors are invited to enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Community Block Party with us, bring your kids, enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Sell your goods and support a great cause! Win/Win
Local Small Business can join with a display table, lead opportunities, and logo for banner.
Community sponsor can join with branding on flyers, banners & social media
On-site table space
Inclusion in press and media releases
Logo placement on event materials, our website, and social media shoutouts
Recognition in our newsletter or press releases
On-site signage or verbal acknowledgment during events
A personalized thank-you package including photos or videos showcasing your impact
Logo placement on event materials, our website, and social media shoutouts
Recognition in our newsletter or press releases
On-site signage or verbal acknowledgment during events
A personalized thank-you package including photos or videos showcasing your impact
Opportunities to speak or be featured in donor spotlight segments
We’re also happy to tailor recognition to fit your company’s goals or branding preferences.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!