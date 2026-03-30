Pennsylvania Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania Health System

Hosted by

Pennsylvania Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania Health System

About this event

2nd Annual Beats for Blood Sickle Cell Block Party

800 Spruce St

Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA

Warrior Admission
Pay what you can

Sickle cell warriors are invited to enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

General Admission Adults 18 and older
$30

Community Block Party with us, bring your kids, enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Small Business Vendor
$75

Sell your goods and support a great cause! Win/Win

Community Sponsorship- Bronze Level
$250

Local Small Business can join with a display table, lead opportunities, and logo for banner.

Community Sponsorship- Silver Level
$500

Community sponsor can join with branding on flyers, banners & social media


On-site table space


Inclusion in press and media releases


Corporate Sponsorship- Gold Level
$1,000

Logo placement on event materials, our website, and social media shoutouts


Recognition in our newsletter or press releases


On-site signage or verbal acknowledgment during events

A personalized thank-you package including photos or videos showcasing your impact


Corporate Sponsorship- Platinum Level
$2,000

Logo placement on event materials, our website, and social media shoutouts


Recognition in our newsletter or press releases


On-site signage or verbal acknowledgment during events

A personalized thank-you package including photos or videos showcasing your impact


Opportunities to speak or be featured in donor spotlight segments

We’re also happy to tailor recognition to fit your company’s goals or branding preferences.


Add a donation for Pennsylvania Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania Health System

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