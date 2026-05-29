Maronite Servants Of Christ The Light Inc

Hosted by

Maronite Servants Of Christ The Light Inc

About this event

2nd Annual Benefit Dinner for the Sisters

300 N Eastern Ave

Fall River, MA 02723, USA

General Admission
$75

Grants entry to enjoy a gourmet meal; cash bar; live entertainment; 50/50; Wine Pull; Gift Basket Raffle. Children's room with entertainment.

Table of Ten
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Grants entry for 10 of your guests to enjoy a gourmet meal; cash bar; live entertainment; 50/50; Wine Pull; Silent Auction.

Child Under 12 - Admission
$35

Grants entry to the event to enjoy a child's meal, entertainment, and a children's space for crafts/entertainment.

Sponsorship, Plus 1 Ticket
$175

Please consider an additional gift to help us meet the expenses of this event (see below). All Sponsors will be featured in our electronic program "book" displayed on TV's throughout the Hall area. Thank you. Use the donation button below to offer a sponsorship gift without a ticket. You will help us sponsor: food; decorations; tableware; auction items; serving ware; beverages; entertainment; promo items; dry cleaning; advertising; mailing costs; liquor license.

Add a donation for Maronite Servants Of Christ The Light Inc

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