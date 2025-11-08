Hosted by

Daring to Reimagine Education And Myself

About this event

Sales closed

2nd Annual Benefit Gala Silent Auction

Washington Nationals Baseball Game Tickets
$60

Starting bid

2 2026 Baseball Tickets


value $85

Total Wine Wine Class
$100

Starting bid

Private Wine Class for up to 20 people.


$600 value

River-Sea Chocolates
$50

Starting bid

Chocolate Tasting Flight, Wine & Chocolate Pairing, or Kids Tour


$100 value

Luray Caverns
$25

Starting bid

2 tickets


value $74

Refocus (1)
$100

Starting bid

Certificates for a professional photography session & 14" Art Photography Print


$3,000 value

Refocus (2)
$100

Starting bid

Certificates for a professional photography session & 14" Art Photography Print


$3,000 value

Bigger Picture
$100

Starting bid

30'x40' Canvas Print


"Don't be afraid of your own light and your ability to see the bigger picture."


$500 value

The Alchemist
$100

Starting bid

30'x40' Canvas Print


"The power was in your hands all along"


$500 value

Vicky
$100

Starting bid

30'x40' Canvas Print


"Seek Truth."


$500 value

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!