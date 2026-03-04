2nd Annual Bethel 19, Sun City Easter Egg-stravaganza
30 Eggs filled with Candy
$25
30 plastic easter eggs filled with candy (no chocolate)
30 Eggs filled with Toys
$25
30 plastic easter eggs filled with small toys
30 Eggs filled with Toys and Candy
$25
30 plastic easter eggs filled with small toys and candy (no chocolate)
50 Eggs filled with Candy
$45
50 plastic easter eggs filled with candy (no chocolate)
50 Eggs filled with Toys
$45
50 plastic easter eggs filled with small toys
50 Eggs filled with Toys and Candy
$45
50 plastic easter eggs filled with small toys and candy (no chocolate)
75 Eggs filled with Candy
$60
75 plastic easter eggs filled with candy (no chocolate)
75 Eggs filled with Toys
$60
75 plastic easter eggs filled with small toys
75 Eggs filled with Toys and Candy
$60
75 plastic easter eggs filled with small toys and candy (no chocolate)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!