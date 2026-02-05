Federal Law Enforcement Officers Foundation

Hosted by

Federal Law Enforcement Officers Foundation

About this event

2nd Annual Big Blue Bash at Mar-A-Lago

1100 S Ocean Blvd

Palm Beach, FL 33480, USA

General Admission
$4,995

Cocktail reception, gala access, dinner and entertainment. Take part in the festivities as we present awards to the heads of federal agencies and high-profile veterans. Mingle with celebs. Shake hands with movers and shakers. And enjoy a highly exclusive, world class dining and networking experience.

General Admission - Table of 10
$49,950
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

This is for a table of TEN with access to the cocktail reception, gala access, dinner and entertainment.

Take part in the festivities as we present awards to the heads of federal agencies and high-profile veterans. Mingle with celebs. Shake hands with movers and shakers. And enjoy a highly exclusive, world class dining and networking experience.

VIP Ticket (Click Line Access)
$9,995

Cocktail reception, gala access, dinner, entertainment ... and also enjoy exclusive access to have your picture taken with celebrities and dignitaries in our "click line". EXTREMELY limited availability.

VIP Table (Table of 10 with Click Line Access)
$99,950
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

This is for a VIP Table of 10, including cocktail reception, gala access, dinner, entertainment.

Your guests will also enjoy exclusive access to have your picture taken with celebrities and dignitaries in our "click line".

EXTREMELY limited availability.

All Access Pass
$25,000

Includes everything in the VIP admission... and you'll also get to enjoy seating with a celebrity VIP. EXTREMELY limited availability.

Honored Guest (With Mar a Lago Overnight Stay)
$50,000

Includes everything in the VIP Seating package... and also enjoy our most exclusive access to private roundtable. EXTREMELY limited availability.

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