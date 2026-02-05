2nd Annual Big Blue Bash at Mar-A-Lago

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About this event
Cocktail reception, gala access, dinner and entertainment. Take part in the festivities as we present awards to the heads of federal agencies and high-profile veterans. Mingle with celebs. Shake hands with movers and shakers. And enjoy a highly exclusive, world class dining and networking experience.
This is for a table of TEN with access to the cocktail reception, gala access, dinner and entertainment.
Take part in the festivities as we present awards to the heads of federal agencies and high-profile veterans. Mingle with celebs. Shake hands with movers and shakers. And enjoy a highly exclusive, world class dining and networking experience.
Cocktail reception, gala access, dinner, entertainment ... and also enjoy exclusive access to have your picture taken with celebrities and dignitaries in our "click line". EXTREMELY limited availability.
This is for a VIP Table of 10, including cocktail reception, gala access, dinner, entertainment.
Your guests will also enjoy exclusive access to have your picture taken with celebrities and dignitaries in our "click line".
EXTREMELY limited availability.
Includes everything in the VIP admission... and you'll also get to enjoy seating with a celebrity VIP. EXTREMELY limited availability.
Includes everything in the VIP Seating package... and also enjoy our most exclusive access to private roundtable. EXTREMELY limited availability.
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