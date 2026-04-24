2nd Annual Bike for Bobby 5k

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About this event
Registration, tank top, and bagel breakfast.
Helps fund 7 chemo support packs for those undergoing chemotherapy!
includes: registration, tank top, bagel breakfast and shout out at our event!
Helps fund 12 chemo support packs for those undergoing chemotherapy!
includes: registration, tank top, bagel breakfast, shout out at our event, name on our website sponsor page and recognition across social platforms!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!