Hosted by

Robert Berotti Memorial Foundation Inc

About this event

2nd Annual Bike for Bobby 5k

Masone Beach Club Village of Island Park

Hempstead, NY 11558, USA

General Admission
$30

Registration, tank top, and bagel breakfast.

Supporter Sponsor
$150

Helps fund 7 chemo support packs for those undergoing chemotherapy!

includes: registration, tank top, bagel breakfast and shout out at our event!

Hero Sponsor
$250

Helps fund 12 chemo support packs for those undergoing chemotherapy!

includes: registration, tank top, bagel breakfast, shout out at our event, name on our website sponsor page and recognition across social platforms!

Add a donation for Robert Berotti Memorial Foundation Inc

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