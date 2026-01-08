Black Rock Bash 2026 Silent Auction List #1

"We are passionate about helping you achieve your goals.

At Nutri-Fit, you’re part of our family. We take customer service and your goals to the next level! We love getting to know you so we can best support you along your health and wellness journey, customizing each aspect of your program to fit your personal needs.

Our trainers have the education and experience needed to get you the results you want. They always meet you right where you are and keep you safe. Your coach will be there to cue you through each movement and provide modifications and scaling options as needed. All fitness levels are welcome; no prior fitness experience is necessary for you to take control of your health today!

With us, you’ll get effective, fun workouts that deliver results without the intimidation you might find elsewhere. At Nutri-Fit, we are on a mission to help you become a healthier, stronger version of the person you already are, Over the last decade, we have cultivated a community of people who are a lot like you!

Come train with us – exactly how you are!"





**Valued at $750 **





Donated by Nutri-Fit by Natalie located in Westminster

https://nutrifitbynatalie.com/