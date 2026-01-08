Black Rock Bash 2026 Silent Auction List #1

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About this event
Starting bid
At Nutri-Fit, you’re part of our family. We take customer service and your goals to the next level! We love getting to know you so we can best support you along your health and wellness journey, customizing each aspect of your program to fit your personal needs.
Our trainers have the education and experience needed to get you the results you want. They always meet you right where you are and keep you safe. Your coach will be there to cue you through each movement and provide modifications and scaling options as needed. All fitness levels are welcome; no prior fitness experience is necessary for you to take control of your health today!
With us, you’ll get effective, fun workouts that deliver results without the intimidation you might find elsewhere. At Nutri-Fit, we are on a mission to help you become a healthier, stronger version of the person you already are, Over the last decade, we have cultivated a community of people who are a lot like you!
Come train with us – exactly how you are!"
**Valued at $750 **
Donated by Nutri-Fit by Natalie located in Westminster
Starting bid
Enjoy a hot air balloon ride over our local area. This ride is for two people and includes parting gift bag with Champagne, T-Shirt, Balloon Pin, Personalized Flight Certificate with Photo of Guests in the Balloon.
Ride is approximately 1-1.5 hours and is eligible during the flying season May-November. Expires 3/7/2028.
**Valued at $800**
Donated by Fair Winds Balloon Flights
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Two (2) weeks of summer camp at Rocky Mountain Day Camp.
**Valued at $1,200**
Donated by Rocky Mountain Day Camp
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Build confidence through competition with this fun summer camp. One week of summer camp. Located at Aspen Ridge school in Erie.
**Valued at $495**
Donated by Got Game Camp
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Four (4) General Admission Tickets to Denver Museum of Nature and Science. Expires 1/07/2028. **Valued at $80.00** Donated by Denver Museum of Nature and Science
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Four (4) General Admission Tickets to Denver Zoo. Expires December 2026
**Valued at $104**
Donated by Denver Zoo
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Enjoy a night out with a guided wine tasting experience for two (2) people. This includes a flight per person, a delicious cheese & charcuterie board, and selected desserts. **Valued at $100** Donated by Blanchard Family Wines
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Show up to school in style!! Your kiddo will get a ride to school with one of our amazing local Erie police officers!
Donated by Erie Police Department
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Score big with Two (2) Denver Broncos tickets to a regular season game in the 2026-2027 season in the South Stands. Feel the energy of Broncos County from one of the loudest, most electric sections in the stadium. Section 135/Row 42 South Stands.
**Valued at $400**
Game to be agreed upon by buyer and owner.
Donated by the Greene Family
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Would your kiddo like to be in charge of Black for a day and run a fire drill for the school? This opportunity will allow for your kiddo to be the Black Rock principal, alongside Ms. Kaczar, for a regular school day.
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Four (4) reserved seats in the front row of Erie High School Auditorium for the 3rd Grade music concert. April 2, 2026 at 6:00pm
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Four (4) reserved seats in the front row of Erie High School Auditorium for the Choir concert. April 2, 2026 at 6:45pm
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Four (4) reserved seats in the front row at 5th grade graduation in the Black Rock Gymnasium.
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Have a fun play date with Mrs. Crampsey (3rd grade) and her beloved dog Murphy. Date, time and location to be determined between winner and Mrs. Crampsey.
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Beautiful locally handmade king size quilt.
**Valued at $450**
Donated by Crafting with Quiqs
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Enjoy a personal training experience with, Amy, a personal trainer with 13 years of experience helping women feel stronger, more confident, and supported in their fitness journeys. Amy specializes in meeting you exactly where you are, creating personalized workouts tailored to your goals, abilities, and lifestyle. Train one-on-one in her private studio and enjoy a thoughtful, individualized approach designed to help you succeed!
Experience Includes:
30-minute phone consultation
3 Private, 60-minute personal training sessions
2 Written workout plans customized just for you
No Expiration date!
May be gifted to another woman in your life
**Valued at $210**
Donated by Amy Kieckhafer
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$100 off any Avid 4 Adventure camp. At Avid4 Adventure, campers experience the transformative power of outdoor adventure, igniting a lifelong passion for being active outdoors. Avid 4 Adventure empowers kids to take positive risks and boost their confidence through sports like rock climbing, mountain biking, paddling, and hiking at local recreation areas through our Day, Overnight and Expedition camp programs.
Good toward any Summer 2026 Avid4 Adventure Day Camp
session in Colorado* OR Avid4 Adventure Overnight Camp in
California or Colorado.* (based on availability)
**Valued at $100**
Donated by Avid 4 Adventure
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Turn up the shine with a pair of Maui Jim - Sugar Beach (Polarized) sunglasses, your ticket to style and island vibes.
* *Valued at $199.99**
Donated by 20/20 Eye Venue
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Make a bold statement with these Robert Graham - Asher (Polarized) sunglasses - where standout style meets everyday cool.
* *Valued at $299.99**
Donated by 20/20 Eye Venue
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Elevate your look with this Robert Graham - Ulysses pair of sunglasses - distinctive design, confident style and just the right amount of swagger.
* *Valued at $275.99**
Donated by 20/20 Eye Venue
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$100 Snarf's Gift card
Snarf's Sandwiches brings the flavor with this tasty auction item - perfect for sandwich lovers who crave toasted subs, fresh ingredients and bold, crave-worth combinations.
* *Valued at $100**
Donated by Snarf's
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Two Complimentary Tier III priced tickets to one production in the 2026-2027 Theater Season at Arvada Center.
Experience the magic of live performance at the Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities and enjoy Broadway quality theater for an unforgettable night out.
* *Valued at $134**
Donated by Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities
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Four pack of admission to Lil' Buckaroo's Petting Zoo. Snuggles and Smiles Guaranteed: Your Interactive Animal Adventure Awaits!
Get Hands-On with Nature: Where Every Animal is a New Best Friend.
Unleash Your Inner Animal Lover with our Animal Encounters.
* *Valued at $80**
Donated by Lil' Buckaroo's Petting Zoo
Starting bid
Ninja Nation 10-Punch Pass of Open Gym. Jump, Climb, and conquer with these Ninja Nation Open gym passes. Put your strength and agility to the test on exciting obstacle courses designed for all skill levels. Perfect for kids (and adults) who love to move, challenge themselves and have a blast while doing it!
* *Valued at $150**
Donated by Ninja Nation
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$140 gift certificate (good for 4 people) for Rabbit Hole Recreation Services. Bring your friends, family, or coworkers to solve puzzles, hunt for clues, discover secrets, and beat the clock to escape victorious!
Gone are the days of dimly lit rooms and confining spaces. Our world-class escape room facility redefines the concept of escape rooms, transforming them into expansive, exciting adventure games suitable for any age.
* *Valued at $140**
Donated by Rabbit Hole Recreation Services
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Gear up with a $100 Scheels gift card. From top-quality sports gear and outdoor essentials to stylish apparel and gifts, Scheels has something for everyone.
* *Valued at $100**
Donated by Scheels
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Experience an energizing hour of pickleball at Chicken N Pickle! Package includes one hour of court time, including rentals for four paddles and balls along with two tasty appetizers from the menu. This is a fun-filled outing with friends or family.
* *Valued at $100**
Donated by Chicken N Pickle
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Locally made western hat by B. Rowdy Hats
* *Valued at $150**
Donated by B. Rowdy Hats
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Amazing "Face to Face" Zebra award winning photograph.
* *Valued at $225**
Donated by Bari Gisin Photography
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Barnwood Bits Boutique's unique wooden Colorado sign, handcrafted by a local Erie artist.
**Valued at $35**
Donated by Barnwood Bits Boutique
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Enoy a in-home catered dinner for up to six adults, presented by a Culinary Institute of America graduate and professional chef (and current SVVSD Special Education Administrator)
.
Winner will plan this meal with the Chef, with the sky being the limit as to culinary influence, ingredients, and flavors. Meal will be prepared in winner's home, planning on ~3 hours from start to finish. Based on winner's preference, this can be a formal meal, or a more interactive wine and dine experience in the kitchen.
All food costs will be covered. Suggestions on drinks to pair with food can be provided.
The Chef spent ten years in kitchens from New York to Cannes, and finally, Denver. Specific passion areas are classical French, Indian, and Japanese cuisines.
**Valued at $900**
Donated by Benjamin Yamato
Starting bid
$100 Blitz Paintball gift certificate to include entry fee and rentals.
Gear up for action-packed fun at Blitz Paintball - rally your crew, dodge the splatter and battle it out for bragging rights in an adrenaline-fueled adventure you won't forget!
**Valued at $100**
Donated by Blitz Paintball
Starting bid
$100 Blitz Paintball gift certificate to include entry fee and rentals.
Gear up for action-packed fun at Blitz Paintball - rally your crew, dodge the splatter and battle it out for bragging rights in an adrenaline-fueled adventure you won't forget!
**Valued at $100**
Donated by Blitz Paintball
Starting bid
Enjoy a date night with a $100 gift card to Blue Island Oyster Bar & Seafood followed by a nonstop laughs with two tickets to Comedy Works.
**Valued at $160**
Donated by Blue Island Oyster Bar & Seafood and Comedy Works
Starting bid
Bowl with your favorite teacher Mrs. McCool.
Tuesday, March 31st 4:30-5:30pm, meet at Main Event (136th in Thornton). The teacher will provide bowling and a snack.
The other 2nd grade teachers will be hosting their winning kiddo at the same time. Parents need to drop off and pick up.
Starting bid
Bowl with your favorite teacher Mrs. Hassman.
Tuesday, March 31st 4:30-5:30pm, meet at Main Event (136th in Thornton). The teacher will provide bowling and a snack.
The other 2nd grade teachers will be hosting their winning kiddo at the same time. Parents need to drop off and pick up.
Starting bid
Bowl with your favorite teacher Mrs. Hahn.
Tuesday, March 31st 4:30-5:30pm, meet at Main Event (136th in Thornton). The teacher will provide bowling and a snack.
The other 2nd grade teachers will be hosting their winning kiddo at the same time. Parents need to drop off and pick up.
Starting bid
Bowl with your favorite teacher Mrs. Brown.
Tuesday, March 31st 4:30-5:30pm, meet at Main Event (136th in Thornton). The teacher will provide bowling and a snack.
The other 2nd grade teachers will be hosting their winning kiddo at the same time. Parents need to drop off and pick up.
Starting bid
Cupcakes with Kinder: Come decorate and eat cupcakes with Mrs. Haddon and the kindergarten teachers. One winner per class. Each winner can bring one friend to join them!
Starting bid
Cupcakes with Kinder: Come decorate and eat cupcakes with Mrs. Delaney and the kindergarten teachers. One winner per class. Each winner can bring one friend to join them!
Starting bid
Cupcakes with Kinder: Come decorate and eat cupcakes with Mrs. Bryan and the kindergarten teachers. One winner per class. Each winner can bring one friend to join them!
Starting bid
Cupcakes with Kinder: Come decorate and eat cupcakes with Ms. Longnecker and the kindergarten teachers. One winner per class. Each winner can bring one friend to join them!
Starting bid
Friends, Romans, Countrymen, lend me your ears! Dinner and Julius Caesar: Drop your student and their plus one at 6:15 at the CU Euclid Parking Garage on Thursday, July 15th. Ms. Hawkins and her daughter will picnic with them on the green and then we will attend Julius Caesar at CU at 7pm. You may pick your kids up at 10pm at the same spot.
Starting bid
Skip the stress of Rock Pile sign‑up and bid on a guaranteed spot for the 2026–2027 school year. This ensures your child’s place in AM & PM Rock Pile, with no waitlist worries.
Note: This bid guarantees a spot only; Rock Pile fees are paid separately.
Starting bid
Brio Metabolic Reset Health Package
Take the guesswork out of your health and weight goals with this personalized metabolic assessment. Includes a comprehensive provider visit, advanced body composition analysis, and resting metabolic rate testing to help uncover how your body truly functions, and how to optimize it.
**Valued at $425**
Donated by Brio Health & Wellness
Starting bid
Family four-pack for one-day admission to Cheyenne Mountain Zoo!
Note the passes do not include the required 75-cent contribution to Quarters for Conservation that every guest is asked to make upon entry to the Zoo. Passes are not valid on peak days (Friday through Sunday, Memorial Day weekend – Sept. 30) and are valid any day of the week the remainder of the year. Not valid on Memorial Day, July 4 or Labor Day.
**Valued at $116**
Donated by Cheyenne Mountain Zoo!
Starting bid
Stretch, strengthen, and sculpt with this energizing package from Club Pilates Lafayette. Includes 1 reusable bag, 1 pint glass, $10 Retail Bucks, 4 free classes and some Club Pilates branded swag.
**Valued at $200**
Donated by Club Pilates Lafayette
Starting bid
Level up your child's creativity and tech skills with a week of summer camp of hands-on fun at Code Ninjas, where kids build games, learn coding and become true digital ninjas!
**Valued at $219**
Donated by Code Ninjas Broomfield
Starting bid
Enjoy a day of creativity and inspiration with 4 general admission tickets to the Denver Art Museum - where world-class exhibits and hands-on experiences make for an unforgettable adventures.
**Valued at $88**
Donated by Denver Art Museum
Starting bid
Entertain in style with this beautifully crafted small charcuterie board, perfect for serving your favorite cheeses and appetizers. A wonderful addition to any home or a thoughtful gift. Valued at $110.
Donated by Honey and Brie 303
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