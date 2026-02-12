2nd Annual Blue & Gold Ball

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Ticket includes dinner and dancing. Drinks, raffle, and auctions will also be available at the Ball
Ticket includes dinner and dancing. Drinks, raffle, and auctions will also be available at the Ball
Ticket includes dinner and dancing. Drinks, raffle, and auctions will also be available at the Ball
Ticket includes dinner and dancing. Drinks, raffle, and auctions will also be available at the Ball
Ticket includes dinner and dancing. Drinks, raffle, and auctions will also be available at the Ball
Ticket includes dinner and dancing. Drinks, raffle, and auctions will also be available at the Ball
Ticket includes dinner and dancing. Drinks, raffle, and auctions will also be available at the Ball
Ticket includes dinner and dancing. Drinks, raffle, and auctions will also be available at the Ball
Ticket includes dinner and dancing. Drinks, raffle, and auctions will also be available at the Ball
Ticket includes dinner and dancing. Drinks, raffle, and auctions will also be available at the Ball
Ticket includes dinner and dancing. Drinks, raffle, and auctions will also be available at the Ball
Ticket includes dinner and dancing. Drinks, raffle, and auctions will also be available at the Ball
Ticket includes dinner and dancing. Drinks, raffle, and auctions will also be available at the Ball
Your table includes dinner, dancing, two bottles of wine and first to eat. Drinks, raffle, and auctions will also be available at the Ball
$
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