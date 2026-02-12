Home Field Advantage West High School Booster Club

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Home Field Advantage West High School Booster Club

About this event

2nd Annual Blue & Gold Ball

1601 N Tracy Blvd

Tracy, CA 95376, USA

Baseball Supporter Ticket
$50

Ticket includes dinner and dancing. Drinks, raffle, and auctions will also be available at the Ball

JROTC Supporter Ticket
$50

Ticket includes dinner and dancing. Drinks, raffle, and auctions will also be available at the Ball

Football Supporter Ticket
$50

Ticket includes dinner and dancing. Drinks, raffle, and auctions will also be available at the Ball

Cheer Supporter Ticket
$50

Ticket includes dinner and dancing. Drinks, raffle, and auctions will also be available at the Ball

Softball Supporter Ticket
$50

Ticket includes dinner and dancing. Drinks, raffle, and auctions will also be available at the Ball

Track & Field Supporter Ticket
$50

Ticket includes dinner and dancing. Drinks, raffle, and auctions will also be available at the Ball

Wrestling Supporter Ticket
$50

Ticket includes dinner and dancing. Drinks, raffle, and auctions will also be available at the Ball

Girls Soccer Supporter Ticket
$50

Ticket includes dinner and dancing. Drinks, raffle, and auctions will also be available at the Ball

Girls Volleyball Supporter Ticket
$50

Ticket includes dinner and dancing. Drinks, raffle, and auctions will also be available at the Ball

Girls Basketball Supporter Ticket
$50

Ticket includes dinner and dancing. Drinks, raffle, and auctions will also be available at the Ball

Boys Tennis Supporter Ticket
$50

Ticket includes dinner and dancing. Drinks, raffle, and auctions will also be available at the Ball

Water Sports Supporter Ticket
$50

Ticket includes dinner and dancing. Drinks, raffle, and auctions will also be available at the Ball

HFA Athletic Booster Club
$50

Ticket includes dinner and dancing. Drinks, raffle, and auctions will also be available at the Ball

Table of 8
$450
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Your table includes dinner, dancing, two bottles of wine and first to eat. Drinks, raffle, and auctions will also be available at the Ball

Add a donation for Home Field Advantage West High School Booster Club

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