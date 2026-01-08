Born Strong Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Born Strong Foundation Inc

About this event

2nd Annual Board Break-a-Thon: Registration & Sponsorship

9850 Walnut Hill Ln #405

Dallas, TX 75238, USA

Board Breaker Registration
$50

Register to Compete: Exclusive 2026 T-Shirt Included. Break as many Boards as you can in a row with the same technique. Break must be achieved on the first try to move on to the next board. Difficulty increases by thickness every 5 boards.

Your registration to our event is a tax deductible donation. Thank you for helping us make a difference in the lives of East Dallas youth!

Title Sponsor
$1,500

As our Title Sponsor, you receive:

  • Your Logo on all T-Shirts, Posters and Banners
  • Your web link on our Event pages and Website
  • Dedicated Reel on our Social Media
  • Quote from your organization in our Press Release
  • Promotional Table at the Event
  • Up to 10 minutes of Speaker Time at the event
  • 5 Complimentary Competition Registrations
  • 12 Class Pass to Born Strong Martial Arts

Your sponsorship is a tax deductible donation. Thank you for helping us make a difference in the lives of East Dallas youth!

Strong Supporter
$500

As a Strong Supporter, you receive:

  • Your Logo on all Posters and Banners
  • Your web link on our Event pages and Website
  • Mention in our Press Release
  • Promotional Table at the Event
  • 2 Complimentary Competition Registrations
  • 12 Class Pass to Born Strong Martial Arts

Your sponsorship is a tax deductible donation. Thank you for helping us make a difference in the lives of East Dallas youth!


Friend of Born Strong
$150

As a Friend of Born Strong, you receive:

  • 2 Complimentary Competition Registrations
  • 12 Class Pass to Born Strong Martial Arts

Your sponsorship is a tax deductible donation. Thank you for helping us make a difference in the lives of East Dallas youth!

Add a donation for Born Strong Foundation Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!