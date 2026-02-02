2nd Annual Bottles and Books

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Reserved seating, a special gift, and a raffle ticket for a bottle of whiskey. Raffle pulled from Top-Shelf Admissions only. Only 25 Available, reserve your spot now!
Raffle ticket for a bottle of whiskey to take home. Raffle ticket pulled from all sales.
Two bottles of Weller Bourbon will be raffled off one at a time from this selection. Do not have to be present to win, but must be willing to meet within one hour of Tyler for pick-up.
$
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