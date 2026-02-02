Friends Of The Tyler Public Library

Hosted by

Friends Of The Tyler Public Library

About this event

2nd Annual Bottles and Books

405 W SW Loop 323

Tyler, TX 75701, USA

General Admission
$80

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Top Shelf Admission
$100

Reserved seating, a special gift, and a raffle ticket for a bottle of whiskey. Raffle pulled from Top-Shelf Admissions only. Only 25 Available, reserve your spot now!

Whiskey for To-Go
$10

Raffle ticket for a bottle of whiskey to take home. Raffle ticket pulled from all sales.

Weller Raffle
$40

Two bottles of Weller Bourbon will be raffled off one at a time from this selection. Do not have to be present to win, but must be willing to meet within one hour of Tyler for pick-up.

Book Pull
$20
Add a donation for Friends Of The Tyler Public Library

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!