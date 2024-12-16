2nd Annual Bingo Event!

1 sponsor available: Exclusive at this level -1 round table with 10 tickets -Reserved table w/signage -1 game pack per ticket -2 wine drink tickets per attendee -Dinner + unlimited non-alcoholic drinks -Branding on event placemat + signage -Logo on event registration page + website -Shoutouts on social media + event emails -Pre + post-event recognition

1 sponsor available: Exclusive at this level -1 round table with 10 tickets -Reserved table w/signage -1 game pack per ticket -2 wine drink tickets per attendee -Dinner + unlimited non-alcoholic drinks -Branding on event placemat + signage -Logo on event registration page + website -Shoutouts on social media + event emails -Pre + post-event recognition

seeMoreDetailsMobile