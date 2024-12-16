2nd Annual Bingo Event!

-1 event ticket with 1 game pack for 10 rounds of bingo
-1 wine drink ticket
-Dinner + unlimited non-alcoholic drinks
Bingo Royalty - Sponsorship
$2,500
1 sponsor available: Exclusive at this level
-1 round table with 10 tickets
-Reserved table w/signage
-1 game pack per ticket
-2 wine drink tickets per attendee
-Dinner + unlimited non-alcoholic drinks
-Branding on event placemat + signage
-Logo on event registration page + website
-Shoutouts on social media + event emails
-Pre + post-event recognition
Lucky Charms - Sponsorship
$1,250
-1 round table with 8 tickets
-Reserved table w/signage
-1 game pack per ticket
-1 wine drink ticket per attendee
-Dinner + unlimited non-alcoholic drinks
-Branding on event placemat
-Logo on event registration page + website
-Shoutouts on social media
-Pre + post-event recognition
Dauber Darlings - Sponsorship
$750
-1 round table with 8 tickets
-Reserved table w/signage
-1 game pack per ticket
-1 wine drink ticket per attendee
-Dinner + unlimited non-alcoholic drinks
-Branding on event placemat
-Logo on event registration page
Cover-All Champion - Sponsorship
$500
-1 round table with 4 tickets
-Reserved table w/signage
-1 game pack per ticket
-1 wine drink ticket per attendee
-Dinner + unlimited non-alcoholic drinks
-Branding on event placemat
-Logo on event registration page
