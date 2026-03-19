Cedar Bridge Foundation

Hosted by

Cedar Bridge Foundation

About this event

2nd Annual Bridging the Gap Golf Tournament Benefiting Individuals with Exceptional Needs

500 Riverfront Dr

Palm Coast, FL 32137, USA

Single Golfer
$160

A Single Golfer Ticket includes entry into the Cedar Bridge Foundation Charity Golf Tournament (18 Holes): Bridging the Gap, Your participation helps support vital programs for adults with developmental disabilities, autism, intellectual disabilities, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, and more. Thank you for your support!

Foursome Golf Team
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Gather your team and hit the greens for a great cause! Register your Foursome Golf Team for the Cedar Bridge Foundation Charity Golf Tournament (18 Holes): Bridging the Gap. Your participating helps support vital programs for adults with developmental disabilities, autism, intellectual disabilities, cerebral palsy, Down syndrome, and more.

Presenting Sponsorship
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

*Exclusive Title Sponsorship of Golf Tournament

*Opportunity to Speak at our Luncheon following the tournament
*Opportunity to place company literature in gift bags distributed at registration
*Opportunity to set up a tent on golf course and provide refreshments, snacks, and promotional giveaways to participants
*Four players entry into tournament
*Sponsorship of two hole signs
*Banner at tournament (supplied by sponsor).

*Company Info in Clubhouse TV
*Your company logo and website link will be featured on CBF's website and highlighted on social media platforms as an exclusive Presenting Sponsor leading up to the event

Golf Cart Sponsorship
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

*Exclusive sponsor or cart signs in all golf carts
*Opportunity to place company literature in gift bags distributed at registration

*Opportunity to set up a tent on golf course and provide refreshments, snacks, and promotional giveaways to participants
*Two players entry into tournament
*Sponsorship of one hole signs
*Banner at tournament (supplied by sponsor)

*Company information in Clubhouse TV
*Your company logo and website link will be featured on CBF's website and highlighted on our social media platforms as exclusive sponsor of golf cart leading up to the event

Luncheon Sponsorships
$1,500

*Sponsors of lunch after the tournament
*Opportunity to place company literature in gift bags distributed at registration

*Opportunity to set up a tent on golf course and provide refreshments, snacks, and promotional giveaways to participants
*Sponsorship of one hole signs
*Banner at tournament (supplied by sponsor).

*Company information in Clubhouse TV
*Your company logo and website link will be featured on CBF's website and highlighted on our social media platforms leading up to the event

Turn House Sponsorship
$1,000

*Exclusive sponsor of the Turn House location
*Opportunity to place company literature in gift bags distributed at registration.
*Opportunity to set up a tent on golf course and provide refreshments, snacks, and promotional giveaways to participants
*Two display signs of Turn House
*Your company shirt worn by Turn House Attendee
*Sponsor of one hole sign
*Banner at tournament (supplied by sponsor).

*Company Info in Clubhouse TV
*Your company logo and website link will be featured on CBF's website and highlighted on our social media platforms leading up to the event

Awards Sponsorship
$750

*Exclusive Sponsor of awards after tournament
*Opportunity to place company literature in gift bags distributed at registration.
*Opportunity to set up a tent on golf course and provide refreshments, snacks, and promotional giveaways to participants
*Banner at tournament (supplied by sponsor)

*Company information in Clubhouse TV
*Your company logo and website link will be featured on CBF's website and highlighted on our social media platforms leading up to the event

Beverage Cart Sponsorship
$750

*Exclusive sponsor of beverage cart
*Opportunity to place company literature in gift bags distributed at registration

*Opportunity to set up a tent on golf course and provide refreshments, snacks, and promotional giveaways to participants
*Two display signs of beverage cart
*Your company shirt worn by beverage cart driver.

*Company Information in Clubhouse TV
*Your company logo and website link will be featured on CBF's website and highlighted on our social media platforms leading up to the event

Score Card Sponsorship
$500

*Exclusive sponsor on all scorecards of players in the tournament
*Opportunity to place company literature in gift bags distributed at registration
*Logo on scoreboard of tournament
*Your company logo and website link will be featured on CBF's website and highlighted on our social media platforms leading up to the event

Hole Sponsorship
$125

*Opportunity to place business name and logo on one hole sign during event (supplied by sponsor)
*Your company logo and link on CBF website and social media

Raffle Baskets
$50
This is a group ticket, it includes 25 tickets

Support Our Golf Tournament with a $50 Basket Donation!
Make an impact while promoting your business! With a $50 donation, your contribution will go toward creating a beautifully curated basket for our Cedar Bridge Foundation Golf Tournament.
As a thank you for your generosity, your business card and information will be included in the basket, giving you visibility among tournament participants and supporters.
Your support helps us continue empowering individuals with developmental disabilities through advocacy, programs, and community engagement.

Raffle Baskets
$100

Support Our Golf Tournament with an exclusive on of a kind $100 Basket Donation! Make an impact while promoting your business! With a $100 donation, your contribution will go toward creating a beautifully curated basket for our Cedar Bridge Foundation Golf Tournament.
As a thank you for your generosity, your business card and information will be included in the basket, giving you visibility among tournament participants and supporters.
Your support helps us continue empowering individuals with developmental disabilities through advocacy, programs, and community engagement.

Add a donation for Cedar Bridge Foundation

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