2nd Annual Bridging the Gap Golf Tournament Benefiting Individuals with Exceptional Needs

*Exclusive Title Sponsorship of Golf Tournament

*Opportunity to Speak at our Luncheon following the tournament

*Opportunity to place company literature in gift bags distributed at registration

*Opportunity to set up a tent on golf course and provide refreshments, snacks, and promotional giveaways to participants

*Four players entry into tournament

*Sponsorship of two hole signs

*Banner at tournament (supplied by sponsor).

*Company Info in Clubhouse TV

*Your company logo and website link will be featured on CBF's website and highlighted on social media platforms as an exclusive Presenting Sponsor leading up to the event