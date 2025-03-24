Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

2nd Annual Business Conference Sponsor & Vendor Registration

2514 Arena Trl

Midland, TX 79701, USA

Title Sponsor item
Title Sponsor
$2,500
Title Sponsorship - $2,500 (1 Available) Maximize your visibility and impact with our premium Title Sponsorship. Benefits Include: Large Logo Placement: Prominent display of your company logo on all event materials, including social media and print media. Double Vendor Booth: Premium double-sized booth at the Job Fair and Expo, with the first choice of location. Exclusive Recognition: Acknowledgment as a Title Sponsor during event announcements and promotions.
Event Sponsor item
Event Sponsor
$1,000
Event Sponsorship - $1,000 Each Boost your brand with our Event Sponsorship. Benefits Include: Logo Placement: Display of your company logo on all event materials. Vendor Booth: Premium booth at the Job Fair and Expo, with secondary choice of location. Recognition: Mention as an Event Sponsor in event communications and materials. Reserved Table: One (1) table for 10 guests.
Bag Sponsor item
Bag Sponsor
$1,500
Bag Sponsor - $1,500 (Exclusive Opportunity) Benefits Include: Logo Placement: On all bags distributed at the expo Recognition: in event program and promotional materials. Reserved Table: One (1) table for 10 guests.
Table Sponsor item
Table Sponsor
$750
Table Sponsor $750.00 Benefits Include: Logo Placement: Company name displayed on the table. Recognition: in event program Reserved Table: One (1) table for 10 guests.
Member pricing standard Booth item
Member pricing standard Booth
$50
Members-Only Pricing Standard Booth – $50 8 ft table & 2 chairs
Member pricing Premium booths item
Member pricing Premium booths
$100
Premium Booth – $100 Black booth draping for a professional look 8 ft table & 2 chairs
Non members standard booth item
Non members standard booth
$150
Standard Booth – $150 8 ft table & 2 chairs
Non members premium booth item
Non members premium booth
$250
Black booth draping for a professional look 8 ft table & 2 chairs

