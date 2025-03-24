2nd Annual Business Conference Sponsor & Vendor Registration

Title Sponsorship - $2,500
(1 Available)
Maximize your visibility and impact with our premium Title Sponsorship.
Benefits Include:
Large Logo Placement: Prominent display of your company logo on all event materials, including social media and print media.
Double Vendor Booth: Premium double-sized booth at the Job Fair and Expo, with the first choice of location.
Exclusive Recognition: Acknowledgment as a Title Sponsor during event announcements and promotions.
Event Sponsor
$1,000
Event Sponsorship - $1,000 Each
Boost your brand with our Event Sponsorship.
Benefits Include:
Logo Placement: Display of your company logo on all event materials.
Vendor Booth: Premium booth at the Job Fair and Expo, with secondary choice of location.
Recognition: Mention as an Event Sponsor in event communications and materials.
Reserved Table: One (1) table for 10 guests.
Bag Sponsor
$1,500
Bag Sponsor - $1,500
(Exclusive Opportunity)
Benefits Include:
Logo Placement: On all bags distributed at the expo
Recognition: in event program and promotional materials.
Reserved Table: One (1) table for 10 guests.
Table Sponsor
$750
Table Sponsor $750.00
Benefits Include:
Logo Placement: Company name displayed on the table.
Recognition: in event program
Reserved Table: One (1) table for 10 guests.
Member pricing standard Booth
$50
Members-Only Pricing
Standard Booth – $50
8 ft table & 2 chairs
Member pricing Premium booths
$100
Premium Booth – $100
Black booth draping for a professional look
8 ft table & 2 chairs
Non members standard booth
$150
Standard Booth – $150
8 ft table & 2 chairs
Non members premium booth
$250
Black booth draping for a professional look
8 ft table & 2 chairs
