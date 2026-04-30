Healing Through Him Ministries

Hosted by

Healing Through Him Ministries

About this event

2nd Annual Car Show

4111 Plains Blvd

Amarillo, TX 79106, USA

General Admission
$5

General Admission includes entry to the event, access to all main areas, and the full car and motorcycle show experience. Required for entrance, kids 5 and under are free. Food, games, and select activities available for purchase.

Pulled Pork Artisan Sandwich Meal
$14

Come hungry and enjoy a delicious, handcrafted meal during the car show, smoked to perfection by our Healing Through Him Ministries Smoke Team, "Refined by Fire!"

🍴 Meal Includes:
• Pulled Pork Artisan Sandwich
• Kicked Up Coleslaw
• Chips
• Cookie
• Bottle of Water

Every meal purchased helps support the mission of Healing Through Him Ministries and the women, children, and families we serve in the Texas Panhandle.

Kiddie Zone All Access Wristband
$20

For one low price, your kiddos can enjoy unlimited fun in our Kiddie Zone all day long! Wristbands include access to games, activities, inflatables, and family-friendly fun throughout the event.

🎟️ $20 per wristband
👧 Purchase for ages 5 and up wristband
👶 Children 4 and under are FREE

Thank you for supporting Healing Through Him Ministries while making unforgettable memories with your family!

Kiddie Zone Single Tickets
$1

Need just a few tickets? Single Kiddie Zone tickets are available for individual games and activities throughout the event.

🎟️ $1 per ticket

Perfect for families who want to join in on a little fun while supporting Healing Through Him Ministries!

Car Show Participant
$25

Car Show Participant

Car Show Vendor
$25

Car Show Vendor

Pulled Pork by the Pound
$16

Pulled Pork by the Pound

Water Bottles
$2

Water bottle

Cookie tray
$20

Cookie tray

Add a donation for Healing Through Him Ministries

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!