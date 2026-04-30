2nd Annual Car Show

Hosted by
About this event
General Admission includes entry to the event, access to all main areas, and the full car and motorcycle show experience. Required for entrance, kids 5 and under are free. Food, games, and select activities available for purchase.
Come hungry and enjoy a delicious, handcrafted meal during the car show, smoked to perfection by our Healing Through Him Ministries Smoke Team, "Refined by Fire!"
🍴 Meal Includes:
• Pulled Pork Artisan Sandwich
• Kicked Up Coleslaw
• Chips
• Cookie
• Bottle of Water
Every meal purchased helps support the mission of Healing Through Him Ministries and the women, children, and families we serve in the Texas Panhandle.
For one low price, your kiddos can enjoy unlimited fun in our Kiddie Zone all day long! Wristbands include access to games, activities, inflatables, and family-friendly fun throughout the event.
🎟️ $20 per wristband
👧 Purchase for ages 5 and up wristband
👶 Children 4 and under are FREE
Thank you for supporting Healing Through Him Ministries while making unforgettable memories with your family!
Need just a few tickets? Single Kiddie Zone tickets are available for individual games and activities throughout the event.
🎟️ $1 per ticket
Perfect for families who want to join in on a little fun while supporting Healing Through Him Ministries!
Car Show Participant
Car Show Vendor
Pulled Pork by the Pound
Water bottle
Cookie tray
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!