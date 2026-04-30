2nd Annual Car Show

Come hungry and enjoy a delicious, handcrafted meal during the car show, smoked to perfection by our Healing Through Him Ministries Smoke Team, "Refined by Fire!"

🍴 Meal Includes:

• Pulled Pork Artisan Sandwich

• Kicked Up Coleslaw

• Chips

• Cookie

• Bottle of Water

Every meal purchased helps support the mission of Healing Through Him Ministries and the women, children, and families we serve in the Texas Panhandle.