(Chili Team Entry) 2nd Annual Car Show & Chili Cook-Off

Think your chili has what it takes to take the crown? 🌶️🔥





Enter your team in the 2nd Annual Chili Cook-Off and put your recipe to the test. Whether your style is classic, smoky, spicy, or a secret family recipe that’s been winning over friends for years, this is your chance to compete for bragging rights and show Central Baldwin what you’ve got.





Teams will set up their cooking stations and prepare their best pot of chili while guests sample and judges decide who takes home the trophies.





It’s all about great food, friendly competition, and a whole lot of fun.

Gather your crew, fire up the burners, and get ready to stir up something unforgettable.





Each chili cook-off team will be provided a 10x10 space to set up their cooking station. There is a 5 gallon minimum.





Teams are encouraged to decorate and personalize their area to show off their team name, theme, and personality. Make it fun, creative, and inviting for guests stopping by to sample your chili.





If you need additional room for equipment, tents, or a larger setup, simply increase the quantity when registering to reserve extra space.





Spots are limited, so register your team and claim your place in the cook-off!