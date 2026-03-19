(Car Show Entry) 2nd Annual Car Show & Chili Cook-Off

Show off your ride at the 2nd Annual Car Show and be part of a great day celebrating horsepower, craftsmanship, and community.





Car enthusiasts are invited to enter their vehicles and display everything from classic cars and muscle cars to custom builds, trucks, and modern showpieces.





Participants will have the opportunity to showcase their vehicles, connect with fellow car lovers, and compete for trophies and bragging rights. Whether your vehicle is a fully restored classic, a head-turning custom build, or simply something you’re proud of, we’d love to have you join us.





Shine it up, bring it out, and be part of a fantastic event supporting the Robertsdale High School Golden Bear Band.