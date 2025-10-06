Camen Foundation

Hosted by

Camen Foundation

About this event

2nd Annual Car Show Sponsorship

5959 Lake Ellenor Dr

Orlando, FL 32809, USA

Community Vendor Sponsor item
Community Vendor Sponsor
$200

Enjoy the Car Show while sharing your business with the Community!

10x10 space

Setup by 11am

*Must provide your own Tent, Table, Chairs, & Setup.


Angel Sponsor item
Angel Sponsor
$50

Be recognized as one of our Angel Sponsors!

Support the funding of our event by Sponsoring our Children's Area:

*Basket Ball Hoops

*Soccer Darts

*Children's Games

*Prizes

*Face Painting


Any additional proceeds will go DIRECTLY to the Student Scholarship Program of Camen Foundation, Inc.

Add a donation for Camen Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!