MBK54 Inc. & Color Golf Presents The 2nd Annual Charity Golf Tournament

About this event
Entry Fee covers:
-Green Fees
-Cart Fee
-Tournament Swag Bag
-(3) Raffle Entries
-Awards Banquet
Entry Fee covers:
-Green Fees
-Cart Fee
-Tournament Swag Bag
-(3) Raffle Entries
-Awards Banquet
The $150 Community Sponsorship is for individuals, small businesses, and supporters who want to contribute to the mission of My Brothas Keeper 54 Inc. & Color of Golf in a meaningful and accessible way.
Your $150 contribution covers:
The $250 Community Sponsorship is for individuals, small businesses, and supporters who want to contribute to the mission of My Brothas Keeper 54 Inc. & Color of Golf in a meaningful and accessible way.
Your $250 contribution covers:
This is for those who were unable to attend the event this year but still want to support the cause.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!