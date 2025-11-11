My Brothas Keeper 54 Inc

Hosted by

My Brothas Keeper 54 Inc

About this event

MBK54 Inc. & Color Golf Presents The 2nd Annual Charity Golf Tournament

45000 Pechanga Pkwy

Temecula, CA 92592, USA

Single Golfer
$180

Entry Fee covers:

-Green Fees

-Cart Fee

-Tournament Swag Bag

-(3) Raffle Entries

-Awards Banquet

Tournament Foursome
$720
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Entry Fee covers:

-Green Fees

-Cart Fee

-Tournament Swag Bag

-(3) Raffle Entries

-Awards Banquet

Hole Sponsor
$150

The $150 Community Sponsorship is for individuals, small businesses, and supporters who want to contribute to the mission of My Brothas Keeper 54 Inc. & Color of Golf in a meaningful and accessible way.

Your $150 contribution covers:

  • Logo placed on the event flyer
  • Dedicated Tee Box recognition
  • Recognition on all social media pages during our tournament thank-you campaign
Hole Sponsor w/ Video
$250

The $250 Community Sponsorship is for individuals, small businesses, and supporters who want to contribute to the mission of My Brothas Keeper 54 Inc. & Color of Golf in a meaningful and accessible way.

Your $250 contribution covers:

  • 30 Second Advertisement video
  • Logo placed on the event flyer
  • Recognition on all social media pages during our tournament thank-you campaign
Donation
Pay what you can

This is for those who were unable to attend the event this year but still want to support the cause.

Add a donation for My Brothas Keeper 54 Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!